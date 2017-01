11:45pm–UPDATE: Police have the suspect in custody. The car was stolen out of Stratford.

11:00pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– A man took off on police in a car on Center Street but then fled the car towards Greene Homes. He lost one sneaker in the chase. Manhunt behidn Greene Homes. K-9 is on the track and that usually doesn’t end well for the suspects.

