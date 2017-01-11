Bridgeport News: Woman Shot Dies After Four Days On Life Support

#Bridgeport Connecticut–On January 7, 2017 at 2105 hours a shooting incident occurred at 1001 E. Main Street. Elianna Cruz (3-24-90) suffered a gunshot wound to the head during this incident. She had been admitted to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment since being shot. On January 11, 2017 at 1510 hours, Cruz passed away. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on January 13, 2017. This shooting is actively being investigated by detectives, and there are strong leads in the case. Any citizen with information about this crime is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)