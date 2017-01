8:30am– #Stratford Connecticut–#Bridgeport Connecticut– The Key Bank at 225 Hawley Lane in Stratford and the TD Bank at Old Town and Main Street were robbed. A silver handgun was shown during the robberies. Police were looking for a gray SUV. Just after 10:30am Bridgeport Police took one in custody. Captain Brian Fitzgerald said they believe the man they arrested is also responsible for the robbery in Stratford.

