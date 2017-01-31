Fairfield News: Evenings of Wellness

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and The Norma Pfriem Breast Center will host its fifth lecture in the new 2016-2017 series of nine “Evenings of Wellness” on February 1st. This lecture topic is: Heart Health (February is American Heart month). The lecture will be given by Ram Gordon, M.D.:

Dr. Gordon attended the University of Pennsylvania as an undergraduate and the University of Pittsburgh where he studied medicine. He completed his residency at the University of Pennsylvania and his fellowship at Mt. Sinai in New York. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular heart disease and nuclear cardiology. He works at Cardiac Specialists, in affiliation with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Ram Gordon will discuss the following important topics:

 How to prolong your heart health.

 The difference between the many heart diseases.

 Statistics that could save you.

 What the results mean when you go to your doctor.

Upcoming scheduled dates and topics for remaining 9-part series:

 March 1 st : Dr. Michael Lee: “The Truth About Concussions”

 April 5 th : Dr. David Mulligan: “Organ Donation” (National Donate Life Month)

 May 3rd: Marni Amsellam, Clinical Psychologist: (Topic TBD)

 June 7- Dr. Jeremy Kaufman: “Men’s Health” (National Men’s Health Month)

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce cordially invites its membership, and the public, to hear the most current and up-to- date information on this important topic.

 Date: February 1, 2017  Location: The Norma Pfriem Breast Center  Address: 111 Beach Road, 2 nd floor, Fairfield, CT 06824  Time: 6:00-7:00PM

 Tickets: Free and Open to the Public  RSVP: January 30th, Limited Seating  To reserve a seat: Call the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce: 203-255- 1011

(Press Release)

