Fairfield News: Manhunt For Shoplifters

7:31pm–A second suspect was detained in front of DeSantie Tire Co..

6:11pm–#Fairfield Connecticut–Police have apprehended one of three wanted for shoplifting at Home Depot on Grasmere Avenue. They fled on mopeds, turned onto Mason Street where they abandoned the mopeds and fled on foot. One was quickly apprehended and the other two fled into the backyards on Pierce Street where K-9 has tracked them into the cemetery.

