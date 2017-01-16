Fairfield News: Teacher Arrested At Warde High School

Below is an email from the superintendent of Fairfield School System. There will be a police press release tomorrow.

The Fairfield Public schools was recently notified that a member of its staff at Fairfield Warde High School was arrested on January 16, 2017. At the time of the arrest, the employee was not at school or in contact with students. Immediately after school officials learned of the allegations approximately one month ago, the employee was placed on an administrative leave of absence pending an investigation. This action enabled the school district to ensure the safety of its students while also reserving immediate judgment on the employee. The employee has not been in contact with students at school since being placed on leave. As this matter is still under investigation, no further details can be provided. If you are a parent having any concerns relating to your child, please contact your child’s School Counselor or Housemaster.