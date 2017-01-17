Fairfield News: Ward High School Teacher Arrested

#Fairfield Connecticut–Fairfield Police Press Release: On Monday, January 16, 2017, Jeff Iwanicki, (08/01/1972), of Milford, turned himself in at the Fairfield Police Department, after he was advised through his attorney that there was an active warrant for his arrest. Iwanicki was charged with two counts of Risk of Injury/Impairing the Morals of a Minor, Public Indecency, and Breach of Peace for exposing himself to a Juvenile. Iwanicki was released after posting a $50,000.00 bond.

Email Sent to Parents from Warde High School Head master David Ebling this morning:

Dear Parents of Fairfield Warde High School:

I am writing you to address what has recently been publicized about our graphic arts teacher,Mr. Iwanicki. As you have likely heard, Mr. Iwanicki was recently arrested by the Fairfield Police

Department. Prior to the arrest and immediately upon hearing of the allegations before thearrest, Mr. Iwanicki was placed on administrative leave. He will continue to be on administrative

leave and out of the classroom until the investigation is concluded.As this is an ongoing matter, we must allow the legal process to unfold without conjecture or interference. Moreover, because this situation involves a sensitive personnel matter relating to an employee, we are unable to share additional details with you at this time. However, we can certainly understand your concerns over this situation and therefore want to provide you with this information at this time. We will provide you with more information in the future if we are able to do so.

Our support staff is prepared and available to meet with any student who is having difficulty processing this information. We appreciate your understanding in this matter. How we collectively respond in challenging times defines who we are, and at Warde we have a long history of pulling together when we need each other the most. Therefore, as the investigation moves forward, it is imperative that we remember who we are and do just that.