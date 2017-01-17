Groundwork Bridgeport Offering 2 Paid Opportunities For High School Students

This spring Groundwork Bridgeport is offering two paid opportunities for high school students.The first is a 6-week program that will provide youth with the opportunity to learn about urban forestry and participate in community service projects. One student in our fall session of the 6-week program described it as an “innovative program that enriches youth to step outside of what they know and take a different perspective on the beauty around them.” (Isaiah Oden, Bullard Havens Technical High School). The other will have high school students helping with Groundwork Bridgeport’s new initiative to activate and revitalize Washington Park in the East Side of Bridgeport. It is called the Love Your City! Challenge and will provide youth with the opportunity to learn about community organizing and event promotion as they help promote the Love Your City! Challenge and get fellow high-students to submit ideas for activating and revitalizing Washington Park.We need your help to recruit high school students who would be excited to participate in these two programs. Ultimately 10 high school students will be selected to participate in each program. Please encourage students to apply as even those not selected for these programs will be offered other ways to get involved in Groundwork Bridgeport’s mission to beautify and revitalize the city of Bridgeport. I also encourage you to share this with any additional staff or teachers at your school.

Urban Forestry Program Details

6-week Program

Start Date: Monday, April 3rd

End Date: Friday, May 19th (Graduation will be held on May 19th)

Days of the week: Monday – Thursday

Time: 3:45 to 6:15 pm

Location: Groundwork office in downtown Bridgeport and various sites in Bridgeport.

Notes: Program will not run during Spring recess (Week of April 10th).

Love Your City! Challenge Details

Start Date: Monday, April 3rd

End Date: TBD

Days of the week: TBD

Time: TBD

Location: Groundwork office in downtown Bridgeport.

Please see attached for the application that must be submitted by any student interested in either program. Applications submitted by Tuesday, January 31st will be given priority. Details on applying can be found on the front and back of the application.

About Groundwork

For almost two decades, Groundwork Bridgeport has worked towards its mission of improving Bridgeport’s physical environment. Through initiatives that aim to beautify and revitalize the city, we have built community gardens, organized community cleanups, and planted hundreds of trees and flowers while at the same time providing numerous opportunities for local high-school youth to learn and engage with their community.

Beyond Bridgeport, we have given local high school youth the opportunity to travel to and work in national parks throughout the U.S., from the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to Weir Farm and Cape Cod National Seashore.

If you have any questions, please email: programs@groundworkbridgeport.org<mailto:programs@groundworkbridgeport.org>