Norwalk News: Pursuit Update

#Norwalk Connecticut–On January 26, 2017, the Special Services Division was serving multiple arrest warrants on a subject wanted for the sale of narcotics. The subject was spotted in the area of Colonial Village and fled as officers attempted to arrest him. Special Services Officers captured the individual a short time later. The preliminary investigation indicates that an officer heard the radio call of a foot pursuit and responded to the vicinity of West Cedar Street and Scribner Avenue to assist. The officer then attempted to stop a vehicle. However, the vehicle failed to yield, continuing north on Scribner Avenue in a reckless manner. This vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle accident moments later. The two occupants were transported to the Norwalk Hospital, where the driver later succumb to his injuries. A large quantity of narcotics was located in the vehicle when rescuers were extricating the occupants. Investigators are working to determine if there is any relationship between the two incidents. The Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. Unit was requested and is handling the accident investigation. The officer involved was taken to Stamford Hospital for evaluation and was subsequently released. Per department policy, the officer has been placed on a modified assignment pending an administrative review of the pursuit.

