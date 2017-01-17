Norwalk News: Robbery Suspects

In a story we were first to report as it happened. One of the suspects really did wear a Cookie Monster hoodie! I didn’t want to post it because it was easy to identify and I didn’t want him changing it!

#Norwalk Connecticut–On January 14, 2017 at 11:30 pm, two white or light skin Hispanic males entered the Rainbow News & Variety at 205 Main Avenue. Both males were armed and at least one male had a Hispanic accent. Both were wearing hooded sweatshirts, masks, and gloves. One suspect was armed with a large silver colored revolver and the other appeared to be a black semi-automatic pistol. Both suspects pointed their guns at the owner and demanded he open the registers for the business and CT. Lotto or they would shoot him. The suspects then fled on foot. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Sura at 203-854-3192. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).