Shelton News: Man Dies Jumping From Burning Building

#Shelton Connecticut–A man identified by Shelton Police say 69-year old Randol Rios, of Shelton was found at the base of the building at 33 Hull Street early this morning badly burned. Firefighter began receiving calls just after 5am and when firefighters arrived they found the fourth floor engulfed in flames. The man worked alone in a machine shop on the fourth floor where firefighters said the fire originated. Rios was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he died from his injuries. Shelton Police, Shelton Fire Marshal and the Connecticut Fire Marshal’s office. Mike Plavcan posted this photo on the Facebook page CT Fire and Rescue Incidents