State Police Holiday Enforcement Stats

#Middletown Connecticut– The following are the State Police Christmas holiday enforcement stats. This enforcement operation started on 12/22/2016 at 00:01 a.m. and ran until 11:59 p.m. on 1/2/2017.

Troopers observed a high traffic volume over the Christmas holiday. This State Police enforcement effort continued through the New Year’s Eve Holiday Celebration. Troopers conducted enforcement patrols throughout the state on both highways and secondary roads.

In addition, sobriety checkpoints were set up in an effort to deter anyone from the consumption of alcohol and driving as we approached and celebrated the New Year.

These stats are from 12/22/2016 00:01 a.m. through 12/26/2016 11:59 p.m.:

Accidents: 528 w/Injury: 58 Serious Injury: 1 I-91 exit 12 North Haven Fatality: 4 12/22 I-84 exit 7 Danbury car vs pedestrian, 12/22 Route 8 exit 27 Naugatuck car vs pedestrian, 12/25 I-691 exit 5 Meriden, 12/26 Hartland

DUI arrests: 47 Speeding: 579 Seatbelt: 50 All Moving violations: 1596 (to include following too close, distracted driving, cell phones, etc.)

Motorist Assists: 436 (flat tires, broken down and disabled vehicles)

Total calls for service: 8046

These stats are from 12/30/2016 00:01 a.m. through 1/2/2017 11:59 p.m.:

Accidents: 276 w/Injury: 34 Serious Injury: 0 Fatality: 2 12/31 I-95 exit 18, 1/2 I-395 exit 45 Putnam 1 1/2 Harrison Ave. New Haven (CSP assumed the investigation)

DUI arrests 34 Speeding: 705 Seatbelt: 15 All Moving violations: 1800 (to include following too close, distracted driving, cell phones, etc.)

Motorist Assists: 270 (flat tires, broken down and disabled vehicles)

Total calls for service: 6987

These total stats are from 12/22/2016 00:01 a.m. through 1/2/2017 11:59 p.m.:

Accidents: 1111 w/Injury: 125 Serious injury: 1 Fatality: 6 (CSP assumed investigation)

Speeding: 1680 Seatbelt: 75 All Moving violations: 4449 (to include following too close, distracted driving, cell phones, etc.)

Motorist Assists: 926 (flat tires, broken down and disabled vehicles)

Total calls for service: 20,349

2015

Christmas 12/23/15-12/27/15 stats:

Accidents: 461 with injury: 56 fatality: 5

DUI arrests: 40 Speeding: 621 Seatbelt: 36 All Moving violations: 1563 (to include following too close, distracted driving, cell phones, etc.)

Total holiday 12/23/15-1/4/16 stats:

Accidents: 1143 with injury: 143 fatality: 6 DUI arrests: 95 Speeding: 2553 Seatbelt: 92

All Moving violations: 5781 (to include following too close, distracted driving, cell phones, etc.)

(State Police Press Release)