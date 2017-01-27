Stratford News: Animal Cruelty

#Stratford Connecticut– Catherine and Fletcher Graham both age60 were arrested for animal cruelty charges on January 20, 2017. The arrest comes after a month’s long investigation into allegations of numerous neglected cats at the Graham residence located in Stratford. In total 34 cats were seized from the residence, all of which were in some state of neglect. Stratford Animal Control Officers completed the investigation and cited the Grahams with 34 counts each of Animal Cruelty. They are scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on February 1, 2017.

(Stratford Police Press Release)

