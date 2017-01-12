Stratford News: Bank Robbery

#Stratford Connecticut–Around 8:15 A.M. Stratford Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at TD Bank on Ferry B lvd. near Main St. A female making a cash deposit was approached by a white male armed with a hand gun who robbed her of about $2,000.00. The male fled to a waiting gray 2005 Lexus RX330 bearing CT 885TTA being operated by a black male. The vehicle was stolen on 1/3/17 in Bridgeport.

Stratford Police Press Release

Another bank robbery occurred at the TD Bank at Old Town and Main Street in Bridgeport. An arrest was made and Detective Captain Fitzgerald of the Bridgeport Police said an arrest was made and he believes the two bank robberies were related.