Stratford News: Burglary Suspect Collared

Nicholas Bruner, 31, of Eureka Avenue, was charged with third-degree burglary andsecond-degree criminal mischief after breaking in to the Animal Hospital located on Linden Avenue in town. The burglary occurred on 10-02- 2016 and the arrest was made by warrant.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at The Pet Hospital on Linden Avenue and found a rear window broken and there was blood on the window frame. Responding Officers found a trail of blood on the floor along with the set of keys and cell phone. The cell phone and keys were traced back to Bruner. Bruner was taken into custody for the incident and released on a $10,000 bond. Bruner is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on 02-01- 2017.

(Stratford Police Press Release)