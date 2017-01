12:45pm– Stratford News: A jeep hit the Krauszer’s at 20 Westchester Drive (off Kenyon Street). The driver said they lost their brakes causing the crash. EMS was called for an employee inside the had a leg injury but the employee turned down medical treatment. The building inspector and the health department was called to the scene.

