Stratford News: Sexual Assault

On 01-20- 2017 Maher Mahairi, 52, of Fairfield, manager of the Honeyspot Road Dunkin Donuts, was charged Friday with fourth-degree sexual assault. A 19-year- old female employee reported to officers that Mahairi began making sexual comments towards her.

The complainant alleges that Mahairi then grabbed her from behind. Police said another employee told them he heard the young woman scream and she told him Mahairi had grabbed her behind. Mahairi denied grabbing the woman and police said when they later checked the video surveillance system there was a gap in the video for the time the woman claimed she was assaulted.

He was released after posting $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on 01-27- 2017.

(Stratford Police Press Release)