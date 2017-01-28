Trumbull News: Lions Donate Pet Oxygen Masks

#Trumbull Connecticut– On Thursday, January 26th, the Trumbull Lions Club donated Pet Oxygen Masks to members of the Nichols Fire Department in Trumbull, Connecticut during their annual CPR refresher training. Firefighters recertify in CPR and Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) every year. Now, thanks to the generosity of the Trumbull Lions Club, Firefighters will have additional masks to help render aid to family pets in 2017.

Pictured accepting Pet Oxygen Masks from Dick Dalling of the Lions Club is Assistant Fire Chief John DelVento and members of the Nichols Fire Department.

Distributing Pet Oxygen Mask to Trumbull’s First Responders is just one of many initiatives of the Trumbull Lions Club, if you are interested in the club membership visit them on facebook https://www.facebook.com/Trumbull-CT-Lions-Club-District-23A-1526106487633443/?ref=page_internal

The Nichols Fire Department would like to remind all residents to always have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their residence, because the most tragic loss of life is the one that could have been prevented with the installation of a new battery. Visit us on https://www.facebook.com/Nichols-Fire-Department-208969189143563/