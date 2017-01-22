WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) announced on Tuesday that Isha Dalal, a student at Trumbull High School, and Emily Sullivan, a student at Simsbury High School, have been selected as delegates to the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) – a week-long opportunity for selected high school students who are interested in pursuing careers in public service to learn about the U.S. Government’s processes and leaders. Isha and Emily were chosen to join 102 other student delegates from across the country to attend this year’s USSYP in Washington, D.C., from March 4th through 11th, 2017.

“Congrats to Isha and Emily on this achievement,” said Blumenthal and Murphy. “Isha and Emily will learn firsthand about the inner workings of our federal government—helping to further their goals to work in public service to improve the lives of youth in Connecticut and nationwide. We’re excited to have them in D.C., and we wish them the best of luck.”

In Washington, the student delegates will attend meetings and briefings with senators, representatives, and Congressional staff; a Justice of the Supreme Court; leaders of cabinet agencies; and other senior members of the administration and the national media. The students will also tour many of the national monuments and several museums.

Transportation and all expenses for the week in Washington are provided by The Hearst Foundations. Additionally, The Hearst Foundations will provide each student with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs.

(Press Release)

This report is made possible by: