Westport News: Child Pornography Arrest Made

(Westport, CT) The Westport Police Department Detective Bureau was alerted to an inappropriate sexting relationship between Westport resident Paul Jude Letersky, age 47, and a juvenile from Colorado. On January 04, 2017, at approximately 5:00am, the Westport Police Detective Bureau executed a search warrant on Letersky’s home, 175 Riverside Avenue. Over 50 digital images of Child Pornography were discovered during the search. Based on this evidence, Letersky was arrested on scene for Child Pornography 1st Degree.

An arrest warrant was also served on Letersky charging him with Enticing a Minor and Risk of Injury, stemming from the original complaint. Letersky is being held on $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Court on January 13, 2017. This incident is still under investigation by the Westport Police Detective Youth Division, led by Sergeant Sereniti Dobson. Assisting with the investigation is the Southwest Connecticut Technical Investigation Unit, comprised of officers from Weston, New Canaan, Norwalk, Greenwich and Connecticut State Police.

Paul Jude Letersky Age 47 175 Riverside Avenue, Westport CT

Charged with: Child Pornography 1 st degree, Enticing a Minor and Risk of Injury

(Westport Press Release)