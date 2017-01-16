Westport News: Cracking Crack Pipe Nets Charges

#Westport News: On 01/12/17 at approximately 2:15pm, Officer James Baker observed a vehicle traveling south on I-95 without a working left brake light. The vehicle was stopped, and the oper ator was identified as Charles Vosgueritchian. Vosgueritchian was asked to exit the vehicle, and he consented to a body search. Officer Baker located a crack pipe in Vosgueritchian’s pocket and placed it on the trunk. Vosgueritchian was handcuffed and advised he was being detained. Vosgueritchian then reached his handcuffed arms to the trunk area, and knocked the crack pipe to the ground. He then intentionally stepped on the crack pipe and broke it into multiple pieces. Vosgueritchian was then taken into custody, brought to headquarters and processed for the above listed charges. Vosgueritchian was released on the $2,500.00 bond and has a court date in Norwalk on 01/19/17.

(Westport Police Press Release)