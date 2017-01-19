Westport News: Drug Charges

On January 17, 2017 at approximately 12:00am, Westport Officers responded to the area of Post Road East and Compo Road on a report of a disabled vehicle at the intersection. Officers located a vehicle stopped in the travel portion of the roadway. The operator, later identified as Noura Yousef, was asleep in the driver’s seat. Officers were able to wake up Yousef, who appeared to be disoriented and possibly under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Officers observed several glass pipes in plain view as they interviewed Yousef. The pipes observed are commonly used for smoking crack cocaine or other narcotic substances. Officers then searched the vehicle, and discovered a FedEx package with an object tightly wrapped inside it. Based on the Officer’s training and experience, the wrapping was consistent with how narcotics are packaged. The package was transported to Police Headquarters where it was tested and processed. The package tested positive for Methamphetamine, weighing approximately 1 pound. Yousef was processed for the above listed charges and has a court date in Norwalk on 01/27/17. She was held on a $26,000 bond. Based on the amount of Methamphetamine discovered by the Officers, this case continues to be investigated.

(Westport Police Press Release)