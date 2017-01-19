Westport News: Energy Drinks Theft Arrest

On 09/21/16 at approximately 6:30pm, Westport Officers were dispatched to 1790 Post Road East, Stop a nd Shop, on a larceny complaint. Loss Prevention had the suspect, Louis Bottone, in custody. Bottone was arrested that day for stealing energy drinks. Officers were informed that Bottone was suspected of stealing $111.91 worth of energy drinks on 09/06/16. Officers viewed the surveillance footage from 09/06/16 and positively identified Bottone as the suspect. A warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for the larceny committed on the 6th . On 01/14/17, Westport Officers responded to the Monroe Police Department to take custody of Bottone. He was processed for the above listed charge and has a court date on 01/19/17.

(Westport Police Press Release)