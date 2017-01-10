Westport News: Health Care Worker Uses Patient’s ATM Card For Per$onal U$e

Westport Connecticut—From October of 2015 to April of 2016, suspect Fantasia Best worked as a home health care aid for the elderly victim of this incident. During the course of her employment, Best used the victim’s ATM card to withdraw mone y on multiple occasions for herself. The amount that Best stole totaled $12,000.00. Best was positively identified by the victim and Westport Officers from the ATM camera footage from the Bank of America at 1815 Post Road East. Also in on 01/06/17, Westport Officers stopped Best and arrested her for the active warrant. She was held on a $12,000.00 bond and has a court date in Norwalk on 01/17/17.