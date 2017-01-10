Westport News: Health Care Worker Uses Patient’s ATM Card For Per$onal U$e

Westport Connecticut—From October of 2015 to April of 2016, suspect Fantasia Best worked as a home health care aid for the elderly victim of this incident. During the course of her employment, Best used the victim’s ATM card to withdraw money on multiple occasions for herself. The amount that Best stole totaled $12,000.00. Best was positively identified by the victim and Westport Officers from the ATM camera footage from the Bank of America at 1815 Post Road East. Also in on 01/06/17, Westport Officers stopped Best and arrested her for the active warrant. She was held on a $12,000.00 bond and has a court date in Norwalk on 01/17/17.