Westport News: Hit And Run Of A Traffic Box

#Westport Connecticut–On January 07, 2017 at approximately 1:00pm, Westport Officers responded to the intersection of Post Road East and Sherwood Island Connector on a report that a red SUV crashed into the traffic box t hen left the scene. The traffic box was damaged and the traffic light was out. Westport Officer Pucci later observed a red BMW traveling Eastbound with heavy front end damage. The vehicle was stopped and the operator was identified as Eli Goldstein. Goldstein admitted to leaving the scene of the accident. Goldstein was taken into custody and processed for the above listed charges. He was released on a $500 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk court on 01/18/2017.

(Westport Police Press Release)