Westport News: Narcotics Arrest

On December 30, 2016 at approximately 12:09 a.m. Officer James Loomer on routine patrol pulled over a motor vehicle for a speeding violation. After speaking with the operator, identified as Remington Woodhull, Officer Loomer could see that he was extremely nervous. As a result, the Officer believed that Woodhull may be hiding contraband in the vehicle even though Woodhull denied there was anything illegal in the car. At this point, Officer Loomer deployed his police service dog (Atlas) in order to determine if there were narcotics in the vehicle. Atlas indicated that there were in fact drugs in the car, and upon searching the area where the K-9 alerted, small amount of heroin was located.

Woodhull was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of Narcotics. Bond was set at $1500.00 with a court date of January 10, 2017.

(Westport Police Press Release)

This news report is made possible by: