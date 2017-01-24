Westport News: Recalled Range Top Explodes

#Westport Connecticut–This morning the Westport Fire Department responded to a reported stove fire out along with an explosion. Upon arrival, fire personnel found that the resident had attempted to turn on the propane supplied kitchen range-top and immediately a small gas explosion occurred beneath the unit. This explosion was likely the result of a failure or leak in the unit. Quick action of the resident to shut off the burner control prevented further damage, luckily no injuries occurred. Range-top parts and cabinetry had been strewn about the kitchen.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission was notified of the incident by the Fire Marshal’s Office, who found the gas range-top had been recalled in 2011. Six other reports involving explosions have been reported to the manufacturer. A link to the recall can be found here: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2012/General-Electric-Recalls-Gas-Rangetop- with-Grill-Due-to-an-Explosion-Hazard/

If you smell gas or have any problem with any fuel-fired appliance, immediately leave the area and call 911. Residents are also reminded that they can check the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website for safety data, nformation, and recalls. If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the Westport Fire Marshal’s Office at 203-341-5020 or the Consumer Product Safety Commission at CPSC.gov

(Westport Fire Department Press Release)