Westport News: Various Charges

On 01/19/17 at approximately 1:00am, Westport Officer Casimiro stopped a vehicle on Post Road East near Compo Road for a license plate that did not belong on the vehicle. The operator, Donald Potter, was unable to produce a license, proper registration or valid insurance. Due to the fact that Potter did not have a license or any other photo identification, he was taken into custody. Potter was processed and charged with the above listed charges. He is assigned a court date of 1/30/17 at Norwalk Court. Once the Officers were able to confirm Potter identity, he was released on a Promise to Appear in Court.

(Westport Police Press Release)

 

