Westport Police Officers Participate in No Shave Events

#Westport, Connecticut–For the second year in a row, members of the Westport Police Department participated in “No Shave November.” No Shave November is a web-based, non-profit organization devoted to growing cancer awareness and raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education. The Officers also donated to Homes with Hope, a Westport based organization dedicated to helping the homeless locally. For the months of November and December, members of the Westport Police Department grew beards to donate to these two causes. In order to participate, police officers made a donation of $75.00 each which will be broken up between to the two organizations. Chief Koskinas said, “This is a great opportunity to build off of the enthusiasm for No Shave November, and also help one of our local efforts.”

The WPD No Shave initiative was able to raise $3,175.00 for colorectal cancer research and Homes for Hope, surpassing our goal of $2,500.00. On December 29, 2016, participating officers attended a “Shave Off” at H Salon in Fairfield. PBA President Brendan Fearon said, “We would like to thank H Salon for donating their time and facility for the second year in a row. We also want to extend our thanks to Geronimo Tequila Bar and Grill for sponsoring our event.”