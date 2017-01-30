What’s Cooking Series Features Fairfield Ludlowe’s Falcon’s Nest

#Fairfield, Connecticut– Students from the Fairfield Ludlowe High School restaurant program, The Falcon’s Nest and the Baking and Pastry program will be part of the What’s Cooking Series at the Fairfield Public Library. The students will share some of their baking and catering skills on Tuesday, February 7 at the Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road in the Rotary Room at 7 pm.

Quick and delicious, sweet bites are the perfect choices for entertaining or for that special treat. Students will also inspire you with their plating and garnishing tips. Taste some delicious samples and go home with some new recipes. The Falcon’s Nest has catered many Library events to rave review from patrons.

Advanced registration is required due to the limited space. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free of charge. For more information about this and other programs, visit us online at fairfieldpubliclibrary.org or call 203-256- 3160. Follow the Fairfield Public Library on Twitter @fairfieldpublib and Facebook @fairfieldlibrary.

(Press Release)

This report is made possible by: