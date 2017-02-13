From The Hood To The Burbs Breaking News While It's Still Breaking

http://www.doingitlocal.com/2017/02/57163/

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

9:39pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– A gray Subaru Forester ran a red light on Main Street in front of a police officer on duty.  He gave chase to Center Street, through the Hollow, onto Worth Street and crossing over Park Avenue where the suspects crashed into a utility pole at Iranistan Avenue.  The driver fled but within minutes officers had him in custody.  Firefighters were called as a fire broke out in the engine compartment.   There were four in the vehicle, a couple were injured but there are no detail on the number of suspects injured or the extent of their injuries as this is breaking news and details I have may not be accurate just listening to the radios.

 

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please complete the question below * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.