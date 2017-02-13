9:39pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– A gray Subaru Forester ran a red light on Main Street in front of a police officer on duty. He gave chase to Center Street, through the Hollow, onto Worth Street and crossing over Park Avenue where the suspects crashed into a utility pole at Iranistan Avenue. The driver fled but within minutes officers had him in custody. Firefighters were called as a fire broke out in the engine compartment. There were four in the vehicle, a couple were injured but there are no detail on the number of suspects injured or the extent of their injuries as this is breaking news and details I have may not be accurate just listening to the radios.