We would like to invite you to take part in our upcoming South Norwalk Celebration on Sunday, February 26, 2017. This community building event is co-hosted by the Norwalk Police Departmentand the Maritime Aquarium. We would be delighted by your participation. We are asking South Norwalk community members to join us in our festivities as our residents, community leaders, groups and artists take center stage. With your participation we are creating an enjoyable environment for attendees to connect, and learn about each other. We see this event as a very positive way to celebrate the community spirit and diversity of South Norwalk and our appreciation for the residents, community leaders, local businesses and religious groups who have given so much.Join us Sunday, February 26, 2017 at the Maritime Aquarium 10 N Water St, Norwalk, CT 06854from 4:00 – 7:00 pm.

We hope you can join us for this engaging and meaningful evening. We ask that you help raise awareness about this free public South Norwalk Community Celebration. Our sponsors are AT&T,Norwalk Mayor’s Advisory Commission on the Arts, Foundation of Hope, Saraswati’s Yoga Joint and the Nice Festival. Please come and enjoy!