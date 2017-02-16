How about some likes for Firefighter Branson who returned home from military service?!!

#Westport Connecticut–Today is a special day for the Westport Fire Department. Firefighter James “Doc” Branson, who recently returned from a 375 day deployment to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with the United State Marines as an advisor with Security Cooperation Team-Jordan. The Westport Fire Department celebrated his return by taking down the “Blue Star Flag” which flew at Westport Fire Headquarters during his time overseas. FF Branson returned to duty with the department this week. Firefighter Branson is a Navy Corpsman. Firefighter Branson worked as medic for the Marines and as a medical advisor to the Jordanian Armed Forces helping train some of the first tactical medics in the Jordanian Armed Forces.

James said “I am excited and thankful to home with my wife and family, which includes my brothers and sisters at the Westport Fire Department.” “Looking up and seeing that flag reminded us of James on a daily basis and of the sacrifices he was making for us all. We are blessed to have him home again” said Chief Andrew Kingsbury. The Service flag also called the Blue Star Flag is an official banner authorized by the Department of Defense for display by families who have members serving in the Armed Forces during any period of war or hostilities the United States may be engaged in. The Service flag may also be displayed by an organization to honor the members of that organization serving during a period of war or hostilities. Each blue star on the flag represents a service member in active duty. Since 2001the Westport Fire Department has had 6 members serve on active military duty. Lowering the flag marks a significant passage of time for the Department.

(Westport Fire Press Release)