#Fairfield, Connecticut— The Friends of the Fairfield Public Library are once again participating in Fairfield County’s Giving Day, on March 9, 2017. Hosted by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, with lead sponsor Bank of America, Giving Day inspires and empowers our region to raise as much money as possible for local non-profit organizations in just 24 hours through online donations.

From 12:00am to 11:59pm March 9th, donors can go online at https://fcgives.org/designee/friends-of- the-fairfield- public-library to support the Friends and the Fairfield Public Library. The minimum donation is $10 and there is no maximum. Whether you give $10 or $1000, your donation will make a difference! Danielle Sharp, Director of Development for the Friends, says, “This will be our third year participating in the event, with the amount of our total donations rising every year. We are hoping to break last year’s record of $2,133, while at the same time raise awareness about who the Friends are and what we do.”

In existence since 2003, The Friends of the Fairfield Public Library is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the partnership between the Fairfield Public Library and the community, and advocating for quality library service for all of the people of the town of Fairfield. Over the past thirteen years, The Friends have provided over $300,000 to the Library to support special programs, services and resources not included in the operating budget, including a commitment to fund the Library’s museum pass program with $10,000 a year for 10 years. The Friends sponsor the Fairfield Public Library’s One Book One Town celebration and its Soundwaves Concert Series. They also manage the Bruce S. Kershner Art Gallery, and oversee the ongoing sale of gently used books, tapes and CD’s in The Twice REaD Room, both at the Main Library. The Friends also offer a Books as Gifts program which allows people to honor or remember a loved one with a bookplate placed in a new book to be added to the Library’s collection.

For more information about the Friends of the Fairfield Public Library, please visit http://fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/friends- of-fairfield- public-library/. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free. For more information about Library programs, visit us online at: www.fairfieldpubliclibrary.org or call 203-256- 3160. Follow the Fairfield Public Library on Twitter: www.twitter.com/fairfieldpublib and Facebook: www.facebook.com/fairfieldlibrary.

