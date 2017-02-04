Ancient Egypt — Art and Historical Events Lecture

#Fairfield, Connecticut– The Fairfield Public Library is happy to announce that Mostafa Hassan is returning for another discussion on ancient Egypt. The discussion will be in the Rotary Room at the Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road, on Sunday, February 12 at 2 pm (snow date: February 26). He will begin with the golden age of the ancient Egyptian empire (18 th dynasty), then cover the Greco-Roman period and end with the Arab-Islamic Conquest of Egypt in the year 641. The talk will include the art of ancient Egypt in addition to the most important historical events, including the fall of the empires that ruled at the time.

Mostafa Hassan is a lecturer on the ancient and contemporary history of Egypt and the Middle East. He has more than twenty years of experience in cultural and responsible tourism, leading tours and field trips to ancient and historical sites throughout Egypt. He is currently the director and founder of Educational & Cultural Travel and has earned an MA degree in Global Development and Peace from the University of Bridgeport. Advanced registration is required due to the limited space. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free of charge. For more information about this and other programs, visit us online at fairfieldpubliclibrary.org or call 203-256- 3160. Follow the Fairfield Public Library on Twitter @fairfieldpublib and Facebook @fairfieldlibrary.

(Press Release)

