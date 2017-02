9:30pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– The police accident recreation team is on the scene of a serious crash in front of 3411 Main Street. The road is closed at Keeler and Thorme Street. Witnesses said it appears the small white car attempted to turn left at Thorme Street into the path of the Mustang. The force of the crash pushed the over the median half way between Thorme and Keeler Street. There were at least three people transported to the hospital in serious condition according the witnesses.