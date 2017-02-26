Bridgeport News: Arrest On Berkshire Homicide

#Bridgeport Connecticut–On February 24, 2017 Michael Watkins (7/15/90) was shot and killed in front of 438 Berkshire Avenue. Detectives were able to establish that the perpetrator, identified as Jovanne Brown (1/26/96), shot Watkins multiple times. During the course of an altercation, Watkins who had a pistol permit, fired at Brown, striking him in the chest. Brown was transported by private vehicle to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment. Brown initially lied to investigators regarding how and where he was shot, but later confessed to Detectives that he shot Watkins. Brown was arrested on February 25, 2017 and charged with felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. Bond is $1,000,000. The quick arrest in this case would not be possible without the dedication to service by the BPD Homicide Unit, assisted by Detective Lariccia and supervised by Lieutenant LaMaine.

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)