Bridgeport News: Arrest Made In Murder of Michael “Shane” Watkins

#Bridgeport Connecticut– As we were first to report, on February 24 at 9:25pm  EMS responded to 438 Berkshire Avenue on a report of a man down.  Upon examination EMS determined the male victim Michael “Shane” Watkins was shot and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead  from the gunshot wounds.   At the same time a gunshot victim arrived at St. Vincent’s Hospital, a man shot in the chest.  He is expected to survive.  Detectives are determining if the shootings are connected.   Unconfirmed reports say detectives made an arrest on Old Town Road of a suspect in Williams’s homicide.

