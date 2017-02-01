From The Hood To The Burbs Breaking News While It's Still Breaking

Bridgeport News: Attempt To Rob School Children

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

8:11pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– There was an attempt to rob a group of school children from Blackham School’s after school recreation program.  The attempted robbery occurred at Amsterdam and Thorme Street.  A person wearing a ski mask fled in a dark colored car.

 

Just $1 a week will keep our live breaking reports coming to you as they happen.  Please subscribe at: https://www.patreon.com/doingitlocal.  One time donations can be made at: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=vHqk7GcGamLFRX49nQD1-eM19jskZqqdTLhA50jTYU9tdC_iXV5cPwAUmQL1xX95NRj6JG

 

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please complete the question below * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.