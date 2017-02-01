Bridgeport News: Attempt To Rob School Children

8:11pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– There was an attempt to rob a group of school children from Blackham School’s after school recreation program. The attempted robbery occurred at Amsterdam and Thorme Street. A person wearing a ski mask fled in a dark colored car.

Just $1 a week will keep our live breaking reports coming to you as they happen. Please subscribe at: https://www.patreon.com/doingitlocal. One time donations can be made at: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=vHqk7GcGamLFRX49nQD1-eM19jskZqqdTLhA50jTYU9tdC_iXV5cPwAUmQL1xX95NRj6JG