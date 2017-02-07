4:55pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– An old firehouse located at 167 Norman Street collapsed without warning. Neighbors say they heard a large bang but not an explosion. Jersey barriers that were already set up kept the public safe from the falling bricks. The Deputy Chief said he called the gas company and UI to ensure all utilities were turned off.
Bridgeport News: Building Collapse
