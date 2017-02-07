From The Hood To The Burbs Breaking News While It's Still Breaking

Bridgeport News: Building Collapse

Posted on Posted in 0 Feature on Slider, Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

4:55pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– An old firehouse located at 167 Norman Street collapsed without warning.  Neighbors say they heard a large bang but not an explosion.  Jersey barriers that were already set up kept the public safe from the falling bricks.  The Deputy Chief said he called the gas company and UI to ensure all utilities were turned off.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please complete the question below * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.