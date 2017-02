8:32pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– A car slammed into a commercial building at 4750 Main Street. Firefighters first reported about seventy five percent of the driver’s side of the car was inside the building. Firefighters had to work carefully to shore up the vehicle and building so nothing shifted onto the firefighters. It took over 45 minutes to free the man who was pinned in the car. Radio reports said he was in stable condition and was transported to the hospital.