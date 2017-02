10:09am–#Bridgeport Connecticut–#cttraffic– A car traveling northbound on Route 8/25 near between exits 3 and 4 came off the highway and down the embankment onto Grand Street. The person was able to get themselves out of the car, there is no word any injuries. If you look at the picture and follow the car’s tracks you will see there is no damage to the guard rail, the car appears to have gone up and over the snow bank over the guardrail.