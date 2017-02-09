Bridgeport News: Funds From Hud

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joe Ganim announced today that the City of Bridgeport is now accepting applications for approximately $3,200,000 in entitlement funds from the US Department of Housing Urban Development (HUD). Organizations that provide programs and services to low or moderate income Bridgeport residents are encouraged to apply for the funds before the March 3, 2017 deadline. Organizations that receive funds through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Emergency Shelter Grant (HESG), HOME and Housing Opportunities for People with AIDS (HOPWA) programs are eligible. The City of Bridgeport is also offering free application workshops to assist in the submission process.

Eligible Activities

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) – The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

HOME Program – The HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) provides formula grants to states and localities that communities use – often in partnership with local nonprofit groups – to fund a wide range of activities including building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance to low-income people. It is the largest Federal block grant to state and local governments designed exclusively to create affordable housing for low-income households.

Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) – The Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) Program is the only Federal program dedicated to the housing needs of people living with HIV/AIDS. Under the HOPWA Program, HUD makes grants to local communities, States, and nonprofit organizations for projects that benefit low-income persons living with HIV/AIDS and their families. Bridgeport is the regional administrator of these funds.

Emergency Solutions Grants Program (ESG) – The Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program. The ESG program provides funding to:

Engage homeless individuals and families living on the street; Improve the number and quality of emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families; Help operate these shelters; Provide essential services to shelter residents; Rapidly re-house homeless individuals and families; and Prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless.

ESG funds may be used for five program components: street outreach, emergency shelter, homelessness prevention, rapid re-housing assistance, and HMIS; as well as administrative activities.

Application Workshops

The Office of Housing and Community Development staff will conduct several technical assistance workshops in conjunction with this application process. These workshops will entail a detailed review of the application submission process, program requirements, application review and selection process. Applicants are strongly encouraged to send representatives that will be integrally involved in the planning and management of the proposed project (i.e. executive director, program manager etc.) All information sessions are FREE. Applicants are responsible for all travel-related costs associated with attending the workshops. The following sessions have been scheduled:

CDBG

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 10:00am – 12:00pm 999 Broad Street, 2nd Floor

OPED A&B

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 10:00am – 12:00pm 999 Broad Street

OPED B

Thursday, February 23, 2017 10:00am – 12:00pm 999 Broad Street, 2nd Floor

OPED A&B

HESG

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 1:00pm – 3:00 pm 999 Broad Street, 2nd Floor

OPED A&B

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 1:00pm – 3:00 pm 999 Broad Street, 2nd Floor

OPED B

HOPWA

Thursday, February 23, 2017 10:00am – 12:00pm 999 Broad Street, 2nd Floor

OPED A&B

Pre-registration for application workshops is encouraged. Please email or call: Anjerice.miller@bridgeportct.gov; call 203-576-8022 to register for a one (1) TA Session. The City of Bridgeport will make accommodations for any person who has a disability, language barrier or any other condition that would prohibit them from applying for HUD funds.

APPLICATION DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION IS MARCH 3, 2017 BY 2:00 P.M.

Applications are available on the City of Bridgeport website: www.Bridgeportct.gov and for pick up at the Margaret E. Morton Government Center, 999 Broad Street, Bridgeport, CT 06604. If you would like the application emailed to you please send an email requests to anjerice.miller@bridgeportct.gov

