Bridgeport News: Homicide Suspect Captured In Pennsylvania

12:12pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– Oscar Hernandez, wanted for the alleged stabbing homicide and abduction of a six year old on Greenwood Street was captured by Pennsylvania State Police and his daughter Aylin Sofia Hernandez was found to be safe. Chief A.J. Perez said around 2:45am the mother and a friend came home and the suspect was upset the mother of his child came home so late. The Chief said there was “a lot of alcohol and blood … it was a horrible, horrible scene, just awful that people suffered that way.” Police say Oscar Hernandez is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador who was once deported. The mother who has not yet been identified was killed. Her friend was reported to have been stabbed 14 times and is in critical condition at St. Vincent’s Hospital.