1:27pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– Police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Stratford and Hollister Avenue. Bridgeport Detective Captain Brian Fitzgerald confirmed that victim was shot in the shoulder and buttock and was driven by private vehicle to Bridgeport Hospital.

You can help restore Facebook Live reports by donating just $1 a week at: https://www.patreon.com/doingitlocal or a one time donation at: http://bit.ly/2k6VmRY