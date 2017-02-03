From The Hood To The Burbs Breaking News While It's Still Breaking

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

11:36pm–UPDATE: The second shooting occurred on I-95 and state police are taking over the investigation. The person was shot in the buttocks with non-life threatening injuries.

 

UPDATE: Another person just showed up at Bridgeport Hospital shot. Unknown if it is connected to this shooting.

 

10:38pm– #Bridgeport Connecticut– A drive by shooting at Union and Stratford Avenue leaves one person grazed by the gunfire.  A person was shot in the shoulder and leg earlier at Stratford and Hollister Avenue.

 

This news report is made possible by:

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please complete the question below * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.