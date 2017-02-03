Bridgeport News: Person Shot

11:36pm–UPDATE: The second shooting occurred on I-95 and state police are taking over the investigation. The person was shot in the buttocks with non-life threatening injuries.

UPDATE: Another person just showed up at Bridgeport Hospital shot. Unknown if it is connected to this shooting.

10:38pm– #Bridgeport Connecticut– A drive by shooting at Union and Stratford Avenue leaves one person grazed by the gunfire. A person was shot in the shoulder and leg earlier at Stratford and Hollister Avenue.

