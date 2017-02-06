Bridgeport News: Rehab Grants

#Bridgeport Connecticut–State Senators Ed Gomes and Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport) welcomed a significant state investment of funds to rehabilitate affordable housing units in Bridgeport. The State Bond Commission approved $1.98 million in state funding for the project during a meeting February 1, 2017. In total the project will cost an estimated $3.39 million.

Specifically, the new bonding will provide a grant-in- aid to the Bridgeport Neighborhood Trust, Inc., to assist with the rehabilitation of 25 total units at the Bishop Place and Seaview Apartments. “I’m very supportive of any development that helps Bridgeport grow. This is a step in the right direction and I am glad the state has committed to funding such a significant portion of the project,” Sen. Moore said. “The need for affordable housing in Bridgeport is undeniable. With these renovations, low-income families, people with disabilities and seniors on fixed incomes can have better, safer places to call home,” Sen. Gomes said.

(Press Release)

