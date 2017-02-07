Bridgeport News: Robber Shoots Self During Aprehension

8:59pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– Just before 9am Mike’s Supermarket at 375 Capitol Avenue was robbed at gunpoint by a Hispanic male wearing a mask brandishing a small caliber handgun. The suspect fled on foot down Parrot Avenue and police gave chase. The suspect turned down Charles where he encountered a police sergeant who tackled him. The sergeant injured his hand taking him down. The suspect’s gun went off during the take down shooting the suspect in the leg. The gun and money were both recovered at the scene.

