Bridgeport News: Stolen Vehicle Crashed In Short Pursuit

10:04pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– Police located and pursued a stolen white Lexus earlier this afternoon but broke off the pursuit. Just after 10pm police located the same vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The car attempted to flee and engages police in a very short pursuit before the stolen car crashed into a car parked at the corner of Oak and Grand Street. Police quickly had both suspects in custody. One of the suspects was transported to the hospital for facial injuries suffered when his face hit the windshield.