Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport Snow Emergency is still in effect today, February 12, 2017 to allow for continued citywide snow clean up and plow service for the current snow. During the snow emergency, residents must move their cars off posted snow emergency streets. Alternate side of the street parking rules are in effect today on the even side for all other streets throughout the city in order to allow snow plow drivers’ clear passage. Alternate side parking will be in effect until further notice. Snow emergency streets are marked with white signs with red lettering. A list of snow streets can be found on the City’s website by clicking here or the full link: http://www.bridgeportct.gov/content/89019/89753/95485/95497.aspx

As a reminder, no parking is allowed on snow emergency streets. Commercial and/or residential owners who push snow into the streets or do not clear snow on the sidewalks in front of their buildings are subject to a $100.00 fine per ordinance for each incidence

During the continued clean up efforts, residents may call the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center hotline at 203-579-3829 with any snow related emergencies or report issues on Bridgeport’s 311 App. Bridgeport 311 can be downloaded at http://en.seeclickfix.com/Bridgeport.

(Press release)

This report is made possible by: